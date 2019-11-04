

Staff, CTVNewsCalgary.ca





CALGARY — A former Calgary motel employee has been handed a three-year prison sentence for the sexual assault of a guest in October 2017.

And once he has served his sentence, Jatinder Brar will then be deported.

"Crown's understanding is that as a Foreign National, Mr. Brar is subject to deportation on the basis of criminality as a result of the conviction for this serious offence," said Crown Pam McCluskey, who added there is no right for Brar to appeal the deportation order.

The decision was announced Monday in a Calgary courtroom, months after Brar was found guilty of the charge this summer.

The assault took place in the early morning hours of Oct. 12, 2017. Police were called to Canada's Best Value Inn Chinook Station for a report a guest had been assaulted.

Brar had been working as the night clerk that evening and got the victim's phone number through the hotel's guest registrctvation system.

Brar contacted the victim, who can't be named due to a publication ban on the case, via text and posed as a friend of the victim.

The victim let Brar into her room, believing the guest would be the friend Brar was posing as.

Brar then sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene.

In her victim impact statement, the woman said she felt violated, shame, humiliation and guilt over the assault.

"Oct. 12, 2017, I experienced a nightmare that I still have not woken up from and do not think I ever will," the victim said.