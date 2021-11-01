Former Calgary police officer accused of running into suspect with patrol vehicle

CALGARY -

A former constable with the Calgary Police Service faces assault charges after a suspect suffered broken bones during a 2019 arrest in the city's southeast.

According to officials with the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), former Const. Lyndon Moore was arrested and charged after voluntarily appearing at the ASIRT offices on Oct. 29.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 7, 2019, officers responded to the alleyway behind the Salvation Army Thrift Store in the 3200 block of 17th Avenue S.E. as two men had been seen rummaging through the donation bins.

While speaking with police, one of the suspects attempted to run off and an officer gave chase on foot.

ASIRT says Const. Moore followed in his police vehicle and the fleeing suspect was struck in a nearby parking lot.

The man, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant at the time, suffered several broken ribs and a fractured right wrist.

Following an ASIRT investigation into the matter, Moore was charged with:

Assault with a weapon;

Assault causing bodily harm; and,

Operating a conveyance in a manner dangerous to the public causing bodily harm.

Moore has been released from custody ahead of his scheduled Dec. 8 appearance in Calgary provincial court.