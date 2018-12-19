

CTV Calgary Staff





A former member of the Calgary Police Service who was charged in a child pornography investigation earlier this year pleaded guilty to one of the charges on Tuesday.

Thomas Buttle, 33, was arrested in March and accused of accessing 4000 child porn images while employed by the police service.

The images were found when Buttle's home was searched and a number of computers and electronic devices were seized.

Buttle faced three child pornography related offences.

On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to one charge and the other two will be withdrawn at his sentencing hearing, which is expected to happen in early May.