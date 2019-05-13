

CTV Calgary Staff





A former member of the Calgary Police Service has been sentenced after pleading guilty to accessing sexually explicit material involving children.

On Monday, 34-year-old Thomas Buttle received an eight month prison sentence plus 12 months of probation.

Buttle entered a guilty plea to the charge of accessing child pornography in December 2018. Two additional child pornography related charges against Buttle were withdrawn during his sentence hearing.

In January 2018, an investigation was launched into a social media user accused of uploading child pornography to the platform. The investigation resulted in the arrest of the four-year veteran of the Calgary Police Service who allegedly accessed more than 4,000 child pornography images. Buttle was placed on administrative leave following his arrest.