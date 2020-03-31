CALGARY -- Former Calgary Stampeders running back and Vanier Cup winner Tim Petros has died, the team announced this week.

He was 58.

A graduate of John G. Diefenbaker High School, Petros attended the University of Calgary and suited up for the Dinos, setting a new Vanier Cup record of 260 rushing yards in the 1983 national university championship game, in which he was named MVP.

Selected in the fifth round by Stampeders in the 1983 CFL draft, Petros played 100 career games from 1984 to 1990, rushing for 2,228 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding 141 catches for 1,007 yards.

His best season came in 1988 when he led the Stamps with 737 rushing yards and scored nine touchdowns while making 49 receptions for 304 yards.

Following his football career, Petros moved into the food-service industry, working at his father’s restaurant – Nick’s Steakhouse and Pizza, located across from McMahon Stadium – before starting a business making frozen pizzas for sale at local markets. In 2013, he opened Tim’s Gourmet Pizza in Cochrane.

Petros is survived by his wife Laura and two children – son Nik and daughter Jordan.