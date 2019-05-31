Former Calgary teacher sentenced for sexually assaulting young girls
Christian Sarile has been sentenced to 16 years in jail for sexually assaulting a number of teenage girls.
A former Calgary teacher, who pleaded guilty to 17 counts of sex crimes against children, has been sentenced to 16 years behind bars.
Christian Sarile, 29 years old, was originally charged with 49 offences including sexual assault, sexual interference, accessing child pornography, distributing child pornography, luring and extortion.
The accused, wearing a plaid button-up shirt, sat in the prisoners box showing no emotion.
The former teacher stared straight ahead or with his head down as the judge read his decision to a full courtroom.
Sarile will get credit for time already served.