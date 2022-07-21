Former CFL Commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at 83

Former CFL Commissioner Doug Mitchell has died at the age of 83.

Mitchell was the commissioner of the CFL between 1984 and 1988, and played for the B.C. Lions for one season in the 1960s. He also owned the Calgary Stampeders for a period.

The Mitchell Bowl, the USports national college football semi-final, is named after him.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of our honoured member Doug Mitchell's passing. Doug was a strong supporter of our hall of fame. Sending love to Lois and family. https://t.co/Mobmth1Cfl — Alberta Sports Hall of Fame (@ABSportsHall) July 21, 2022

He was one of the people who helped relaunch the Canadian Olympic hockey team, and was the Flames' legal counsel after their move to Calgary from Atlanta. He also worked on the 2026 Calgary Olympic bid.

Last year, he was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame. He also received the Order of Canada in 2004 and was inducted into the Alberta Order of Excellence in 2007. He also was inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame.

He leaves behind his wife, former Alberta Lieutenant Governor Lois Mitchell and his son Scott Mitchell, the president of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Stampeders tweeted condolences Thursday afternoon.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Doug Mitchell, who passed away this week," it said. "Doug's dedication to our sport and our community was unwavering, his achievements recognized by an appointment to the Order of Canada and Alberta Order of Excellence."