Former CFL Commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at 83

Doug Mitchell was the commissioner of the CFL between 1984 and 1988, and played for the B.C. Lions for one season in the 1960s. He also owned the Calgary Stampeders for a period. Doug Mitchell was the commissioner of the CFL between 1984 and 1988, and played for the B.C. Lions for one season in the 1960s. He also owned the Calgary Stampeders for a period.

