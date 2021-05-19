Advertisement
Former city councillor Richard Pootmans to run again in Ward 6 civic race
Richard Pootmans, who served on city council from 2010 to 2017, is running once again in the October election. (Contributed)
CALGARY -- A former Calgary city councillor who served two terms is looking to return to municipal politics.
Richard Pootmans, who was the councillor in Ward 6 from 2010 to 2017, announced on Tuesday he will be running in the October civic election.
"His priorities include finding more efficiencies at city hall, fostering a can-do spirit and maximizing job creation though economic growth opportunities," read a release.
"Richard will contribute his 28 years of successful business experience and 13 years of effective public sector community service to maximize opportunities a new era of sobering economic circumstances.
"He has a track record of effectively bringing the private and public sectors together in our city. Our success will depend on working with all Calgarians in our economic recovery."
Current Ward 6 Coun. Jeff Davison announced last week he will be running for the mayor's chair this fall.