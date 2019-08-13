Former County of Lethbridge employee charged following fraud investigation
Published Tuesday, August 13, 2019 10:59AM MDT
A 40-year-old Lethbridge woman is accused of defrauding her employer out of almost $50,000 and is now facing charges.
Lethbridge police were contacted after county officials were alerted to an alleged theft and fraud by a female employee in May of this year.
An investigation determined that about $49,000 had been taken between 2016 and 2019 and that some of the funds were from tax payments.
Brandi Leanne Doucette, 40, of Lethbridge, is now charged with:
- Fraud over $5,000
- Possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000
- Altering documents
Doucette was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on August 27.
Officials say she is no longer employed by the county.