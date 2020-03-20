CALGARY -- The Alberta Court of Appeal has granted Steve Walton judicial interim release as he awaits the result of his appeal of his criminal harassment and bribery convictions.

Walton, a private detective and former Calgary Police Service member, received a three-year prison sentence in October 2019 after hiring three CPS officers in 2012 to access CPS resources for information pertaining to the ex-wife of one of his clients. The trio of officers conducted surveillance for Walton while on-shift with the CPS.

The three CPS members — Bryan Morton, Bradford McNish and Anthony Braile — were convicted for their contributions to Walton's investigation. Walton's wife — Heather Walton — received a conditional sentence and was placed under house arrest after being convicted of bribery and improper storage of a firearm.

The grounds for Steve Walton's appeal request of both his conviction and sentence have not been confirmed. A date for the appeal hearing has not been set.