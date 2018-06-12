A former bank employee has been accused of making fraudulent transactions totaling more than $1 million while employed at ATB Financial.

ATB contacted Sylvan Lake RCMP in August 2017 and alleged that one of its employees had forged a client’s signature to obtain a loan in their name.

Red Deer RCMP took over the investigation and worked with ATB investigators to track down a series of fraudulent transactions.

During the investigation they uncovered a number of loans that were secured by using the personal information of the suspect’s clients and acquaintances.

Police say the loans came to a total of $1,148,020 and that the suspect was terminated from her position as a loan officer when the allegations surfaced.

Police say all of the alleged victims have been contacted and that none of them suffered a financial loss.

Sarah Miles Brouilette, 38, of Red Deer is charged with:

Theft over $5,000

Fraud over $5,000

Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Two counts of laundering the proceeds of crime

Brouilette is expected to appear in court in Red Deer on July 17 at 8:30 am.