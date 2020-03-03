CALGARY -- The former captain of Mount Royal University's men's hockey team has been found not guilty in connection with a 2018 attack on a professor in her southwest home.

Matthew Brown had been charged with break-and-enter and committing an indecent act after a police investigation into a Jan. 13, 2018 break-in at a home in Springbank Hill where a woman in her 60s was assaulted with a broom handle.

On Tuesday, Brown was acquitted. Brown's lawyer argued his client was intoxicated to the point of automatism.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.