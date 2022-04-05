Former Senator Doug Black named board chair of Canada West Foundation
Former Alberta Senator, the Hon. Doug Black has been named board chair of the Canada West Foundation, the organization announced Tuesday.
Now senior counsel at Dentons Canada, Black was "a strong voice for western Canada and advocate for responsible energy development," read a release.
He served in the Senate for eight years, from 2013 to 2021.
"He maintains a sharp focus on policy issues impacting western Canada but at the same time holds a deep passion for the nation – values that align perfectly with the Canada West Foundation which produces thoughtful, evidence-based solutions to some of today’s toughest challenges," it read.
“The Canada West Foundation offers credible, pragmatic recommendations on issues ranging from clean energy to an aging trade infrastructure system to the changing values of young professionals,” said Black.
“This work needs to be in the hands of decision-makers and I believe I can assist with that.”
Canada West Foundation president and CEO Gary Mar said Black has "a solid track record of taking action and getting results."
“He brings an invaluable combination of energy, enthusiasm and experience.” He said.
"He is perfectly suited to engage our stakeholders, to share our work with decision makers and to advocate for action because of his connections throughout Canada.”
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian troops of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one set up at Nuremberg after the Second World War.
No way for Canadian military to match Russian footprint in Arctic: defence chief
The commander of the Canadian Armed Forces says there is no way Canada can match Russia's large military footprint in the Arctic.
Provinces should prep to offer 2nd COVID-19 booster shots: vaccine panel
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization says provinces and territories should rapidly prepare to offer fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks.
How an unintended building design flaw kills millions of birds across North America
An unintended but fatal flaw in the design of building glass has contributed to the deaths of millions of birds in Canada and across North America, several years' worth of data compiled by advocates and reviewed by CTVNews.ca show.
Judge sentences Ont. man who killed partner and two children to life in prison
A man who viciously attacked and killed a mother and two of her children east of Toronto has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.
Ivanka Trump set to testify before Jan. 6 panel: AP sources
Ivanka Trump, former U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and among those closest to him during the insurrection at the Capitol, is set to testify Tuesday before the Jan. 6 committee, according to three people familiar with the situation.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau's phony war against climate change
Justin Trudeau didn't get the majority he thought he was entitled to last September, so he went and bought one with taxpayers’ money, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Quebec extends COVID-19 mask mandate until April 30
The Quebec government is extending the province's mask mandate until April 30.
Ontario reports 38 per cent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in last seven days
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,091 people in hospital with COVID-19 Tuesday, including 173 patients in intensive care.
Edmonton
-
More charges announced after 'unprovoked' drive-thru shooting: EPS
Several charges have been laid after a shooting at an Edmonton drive-thru last October.
-
2 dead, 1 injured in south Edmonton single-vehicle crash
A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening in south Edmonton.
-
Edmonton teens competing in Canada's Got Talent
Three Edmonton teens are gracing the screen of national television during evenings on Canada's Got Talent.
Vancouver
-
A 16-year-old is living atop a downtown Vancouver flagpole for days. Here's why.
A local 16-year-old is one of five Canadians braving the elements in a campaign pushing for a cure for diabetes.
-
Should Vancouver adopt a 'mansion tax?' Here's what one councillor proposes
A Vancouver councillor is pushing for the city to adopt what she's calling a "mansion tax" - a progressive tax that would impact owners of the city's most expensive properties.
-
Should you swab your throat while taking a COVID-19 rapid test? Answers vary by jurisdiction
There's more than one way to use a COVID-19 rapid test – and experts in different jurisdictions disagree about which one provides the most accurate results.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. extends mask mandate to April 28; one new death reported
Islanders will have to wear their masks indoors for a little while longer. P.E.I. Premier Dennis King made the announcement during a news conference in Charlottetown Tuesday.
-
Body of missing N.B. man found; police investigating death as a homicide
The disappearance of a New Brunswick man is now being investigated as a homicide after his body was found last week.
-
N.B. RCMP takes over investigation into teen's disappearance, homicide
The RCMP is taking over an investigation into the homicide of a New Brunswick teenager who was reported missing almost a year ago.
Vancouver Island
-
'We left seconds before': Witnesses recount fatal police incident in Campbell River, B.C.
Two Campbell River, B.C., residents were on a walk on Saturday when they heard shots being fired in the direction of their apartment.
-
Woman taken to hospital after tree collapses on Langford mobile home
Neighbours say one woman was taken to hospital after a large tree crashed down onto a mobile home in Langford, B.C., on Monday night.
-
Pedestrian killed on Island Highway in Nanaimo
A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Nanaimo, B.C., on Monday.
Toronto
-
Ontario PCs to increase minimum wage to $15.50 if re-elected in June
The Ontario Progressive Conservative government has said that if they are re-elected in June, they will raise the minimum wage by another 50 cents.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to soon offer fourth COVID vaccine doses to 60+, minister says
Ontario plans to soon start offering fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines to residents aged 60 and older, the province's health minister said on Tuesday.
-
Ontario reports 38 per cent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in last seven days
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,091 people in hospital with COVID-19 Tuesday, including 173 patients in intensive care.
Montreal
-
Quebec extends COVID-19 mask mandate until April 30
The Quebec government is extending the province's mask mandate until April 30.
-
COVID-19 in Quebec: Hospitalizations up by 72 with 31 new deaths
Hospitalizations are continuing to spike in Quebec, with an increase of 72 reported Tuesday by the province.
-
Bill 96: Quebec Liberals request withdrawal of CEGEP French course amendment
As part of legislation aimed at reinforcing language laws in Quebec, the amendment would require students at English CEGEPs to take three core courses in French in order to graduate.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa teacher, husband facing sexual assault charges
Ottawa police have charged an Ottawa teacher and her husband with sexual assault and sexual exploitation following allegations involving students.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa on the rise
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa are on the rise as the level of virus detected in the city’s wastewater continues to surge to record levels.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to soon offer fourth COVID vaccine doses to 60+, minister says
Ontario plans to soon start offering fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines to residents aged 60 and older, the province's health minister said on Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
'The greatest player that I’ve ever been around': UW quarterback garners NFL interest
Four months after being named the most outstanding football player in U Sports, University of Waterloo quarterback Tre Ford is looking to parlay his final season with the Warriors into a shot at the National Football League.
-
Wilmot council defers decision on proposed gravel pit
Residents in Wilmot Township spoke out against a proposed gravel pit at Monday night's council meeting.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to soon offer fourth COVID vaccine doses to 60+, minister says
Ontario plans to soon start offering fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines to residents aged 60 and older, the province's health minister said on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Failed Saskatoon real estate company was using 'new money to pay old money': lawyer
A Saskatoon lawyer representing people affected by a Saskatoon real estate firm's shutdown said he 'immediately became concerned' after he took a peek under the hood of the company.
-
Sask. man's 'priceless' Wayne Gretzky collection taken in theft
Collectors are being asked to watch for items stolen from a large collection of hockey memorabilia in Saskatchewan.
-
More than half of Sask. nurses surveyed are considering leaving the profession: union poll
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) found many of its members are working short-staffed and are considering leaving the profession, in its annual survey.
Northern Ontario
-
Overcrowded animal shelter in Sudbury can't take in any more dogs
The City of Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter is in need of people willing to adopt a dog, with the shelter unable to take in any more homeless pups.
-
Hwy. 69 driver stopped for going 59 km over the speed limit
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 23-year-old man with travelling 159 km/h on Highway 69 in the Sudbury District.
-
Fatal shooting on Manitoulin Island
Officials with M'Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island say one person has been killed in another shooting involving non-band members.
Winnipeg
-
Crash involving pedestrian sends one man to hospital, forces road closures
A crash involving a pedestrian forced road closures in Winnipeg on Tuesday morning and sent one person to the hospital.
-
Provinces should prep to offer 2nd COVID-19 booster shots: vaccine panel
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization says provinces and territories should rapidly prepare to offer fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks.
-
25 years since the 1997 blizzard and the Flood of the Century
It was 25 years ago today a massive blizzard hit southern Manitoba – the catalyst for the Flood of the Century.
Regina
-
Court to hear opening remarks, first witnesses in Dillon Whitehawk first-degree murder trial
Crown prosecutors are expected to call their first witness to the stand in a weeks-long murder trial of a man accused of two shooting deaths in late 2019.
-
More than half of Sask. nurses surveyed are considering leaving the profession: union poll
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) found many of its members are working short-staffed and are considering leaving the profession, in its annual survey.
-
'It's all great memories': Sask. high school uncovers 27-year-old forgotten time capsule
A time capsule created in 1995 by students from a Moose Jaw, Sask. high school was recently discovered 18 years after it was intended to be opened.