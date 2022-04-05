Former Senator Doug Black named board chair of Canada West Foundation

Former Alberta Senator, the Hon. Doug Black has been named board chair of the Canada West Foundation, the organization announced Tuesday.

Now senior counsel at Dentons Canada, Black was "a strong voice for western Canada and advocate for responsible energy development," read a release.

He served in the Senate for eight years, from 2013 to 2021.

"He maintains a sharp focus on policy issues impacting western Canada but at the same time holds a deep passion for the nation – values that align perfectly with the Canada West Foundation which produces thoughtful, evidence-based solutions to some of today’s toughest challenges," it read.

“The Canada West Foundation offers credible, pragmatic recommendations on issues ranging from clean energy to an aging trade infrastructure system to the changing values of young professionals,” said Black.

“This work needs to be in the hands of decision-makers and I believe I can assist with that.”

Canada West Foundation president and CEO Gary Mar said Black has "a solid track record of taking action and getting results."

“He brings an invaluable combination of energy, enthusiasm and experience.” He said.

"He is perfectly suited to engage our stakeholders, to share our work with decision makers and to advocate for action because of his connections throughout Canada.”