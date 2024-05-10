Former seniors’ complex being transformed into 37 affordable housing units in Lethbridge

A former Lethbridge seniors living community is in the process of being transitioned into a new affordable housing complex in Lethbridge for seniors 55 plus.

Concept Investment Partners Ltd. (CIPL) is spending $6.2 million to renovate and retrofit the former Seasons Lethbridge Retirement Community building along 10 Avenue South into 50 new housing units, 37 of which will be affordable.

"Because of this building and the nature of its history -- it was built in 2003 -- it's a fully accessible building. The hallways are wide enough for wheelchairs, the doors are wide enough, and we thought, 'This is a great building for an adaptive reuse into a new affordable living community,'" said Ken Harvie, managing partner for CIPL.

The city will provide $1.29 million in capital funding, while the province is contributing $2.2 million through its Affordable Housing Partnership Program.

"We will continue to work with the province and the city, as well as looking at the federal government for other projects. As a private developer, if we can bring product to the market faster, which is what we do, we will continue to take a look at the opportunities," Harvie said.

The Edwards, the name for the new complex, will convert the former rooms into affordable housing units with kitchens, living rooms and bedrooms.

"Economic factors across the country… interest rates are just making housing less and less affordable… so we're just trying to tackle where we can, so it's a significant project for us," said Matthew Pitcher, housing solutions coordinator with the City of Lethbridge.

The two batches of funding will help lower the capital cost of work. In exchange, the developer will keep rental rates at the affordable rate for the next 20 years.

Pitcher says ‘affordable’ means no more than 30 per cent of a household’s income, based on provincial thresholds.

"Whether it be the federal government or provincial government, in this case the provincial government, so that's always a major part in getting the funding -- there's so many things we need -- and that's the only going to happen if we get the partnerships of other governments other than municipal," said acting Mayor Mark Campbell.

The Edwards project, which is located across the street from Chinook Regional Hospital, project will include a small deli/grocery store on the main floor.

"Without saying it’s completely gutted, a lot of things are actually being moved around, repositioned, new mechanical systems, new insulation where we need it, updated electrical so that we’re more efficient and reducing our (carbon) footprint," Harvie said.

The project is just one of many the city is in the process of working on to address the housing crisis.

"We’re also going to be moving forward with our municipal housing strategy, which includes a comprehensive needs assessment, which will also highlight the gaps in those different housing typologies," Pitcher said.

CIPL hopes to open applications in the next 30-45 days, with the first residents moving in by July or early August.