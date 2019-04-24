Jon Cornish, who played nine seasons with the Calgary Stampeders, winning the Grey Cup twice with the team, will have a new accolade later this year.

The 34-year-old running back, who played with the Stampeders from 2007 to 2015, has been named to the Canadian Football Hall of Fame for 2019.

Cornish, during his first year as a starter with the team, broke Normie Kwong’s 56-year-old single-season rushing record for a Canadian with 1,457 yards in 2012.

He broke his own record the following year with 1,813 rushing yards and became the first CFL player to win the Lou Marsh Award, given to Canada’s top athlete, in 2013.

Cornish retired in 2015, citing health reasons, finishing his career as the fourth-leading rusher in Stampeders history with 6,844 yards, on 1,026 carries, an average of 6.7 yards per carry, and 44 touchdowns along with 1,666 receiving yards and nine touchdowns and 8,510 total yards from scrimmage.

Formal ceremonies for this year’s CFHOF will be held in Hamilton on August 9 and the Hall of Fame game will feature the Tiger-Cats and the B.C. Lions on August 10.

(With files from The Canadian Press)