CALGARY -- After winning the Grey Cup with the Calgary Stampeders in 2018, Jameer Thurman lived out a dream when he signed a contract with his hometown team, the Chicago Bears.

But Thurman never did get in a game and was waived in August. His career looked to be back on track when he was selected by the D.C. Defenders in the XFL draft before things changed again.

Now, the 25-year-old is looking for work again after the XFL declared bankruptcy last week.

Thurman says he wasn’t expecting that to happen.

"I think the bankruptcy caught me off-guard. I definitely felt that it was going to be here for a while."

Instead, Thurman only played five games with the Defenders.

Coronavirus played a big role in the downfall of the league. He says it's a shame because he thought the XFL was making strides.

"It was going well as far as great feedback from players, coaches, fans and players from other leagues," Thurman told CTV News. "It was something good that was going on and for it to end like it did was sad. I figured it was going to come back."

That, of course, is not the case. And now Thurman is back looking for work. He says he’s looking at different options.

"I’m hopeful to get back into the NFL. Just staying ready and working out as best as I can."

If the NFL doesn’t work out, Thurman says he may turn his attention back to the CFL. And if he comes back to Canada, he says he wouldn’t mind going back to the place he knows best.

"It’s always an option to go back to the CFL and to go back to the Stampeders. I had so many memories in my two years there. I feel like that’s home when I’m up there in Canada so you know I’m not opposed to it at all."

Of course even if Thurman did come back to the CFL, there’s no guarantee he would get on the field this season.

Commissioner Randy Ambrosie announced on April 7 the 2020 season won’t start any time before the beginning of July.