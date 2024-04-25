Former U of L student awarded diversity, equity and inclusion medal by NASA

A former University of Lethbridge student has been awarded the Medal for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Equity by NASA.

Auston Mardon, who graduated from the U of L in 1985 and became a professor at the University of Alberta, was awarded the medal on Thursday.

The award is for exemplary scholarship, advocacy and commitment to promoting NASA’s principles.

Mardon, at the age of 24, became a junior member of an Antaractic meteorite recovery expedition which was sponsored by NASA one year after he graduated with a major in geography from the U of L.

He was awarded for his contributions to promoting inclusivity within space exploration and beyond.

“It was a singular honour,” Mardon said, “because it combined my advocacy for schizophrenia, which I have and physical disabilities as well as my work with students, as well as my work as a space scientist and geographer.”

Along with the new medal, Mardon was also named a Member of the Order of Canada in 2006.