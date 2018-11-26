CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Former WestJet employee who fraudulently distributed travel credits receives two year sentence
Terance Gough, a former WestJet employee who fraudulently issued travel credits, received a two year prison sentence on November 26, 2018(Facebook)
Published Monday, November 26, 2018 4:16PM MST
A Calgary man who defrauded WestJet of more than $145,000 in travel credits during his tenure with the airline has been sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay the airline $15,000 in restitution.
Terance Gough, 45, was sentenced Monday on a fraud conviction in connection with the unauthorized issuing of WestJet dollars to more than 100 people between 2012 and 2015 while he worked as a member of WestJet’s guest relations team. More than 90 per cent of the travel credits Gough illegally issued have been redeemed.
The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to fraud earlier this month.
According to Gough’s attorney James Salimi, his client addressed the court after sentencing and expressed his deep remorse for his actions.