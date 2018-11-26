A Calgary man who defrauded WestJet of more than $145,000 in travel credits during his tenure with the airline has been sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay the airline $15,000 in restitution.

Terance Gough, 45, was sentenced Monday on a fraud conviction in connection with the unauthorized issuing of WestJet dollars to more than 100 people between 2012 and 2015 while he worked as a member of WestJet’s guest relations team. More than 90 per cent of the travel credits Gough illegally issued have been redeemed.

The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to fraud earlier this month.

According to Gough’s attorney James Salimi, his client addressed the court after sentencing and expressed his deep remorse for his actions.