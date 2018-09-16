Hundreds of people gathered at Fort Calgary on Sunday for the 38th running of the Terry Fox Run, one of the chief fundraisers for cancer research in Canada.

Organizers say that putting together the event is a year-long process, especially when it comes to something as large as Calgary’s run.

“It’s a 12-month process. Particularly when you get into one of these large cities, the scope and scale gets much more complex so we’re basically at it 10 to 11 months out of the year,” said James McCreath, co-chair for the Terry Fox Run in Calgary.

He says that last year’s run earned about $140,000 for cancer research and this year’s goal is beyond that.

“The goal this year is to get to $150,000 and as of this morning, just before the race started, we’re at about $125,000.”

He adds that the spirit of Terry Fox is still alive in the event too.

“If you think about the world today, so much of what Terry created in the early 80s has come to fruition through peer-to-peer fundraising and, really, Terry’s vision was at the vanguard of all these opportunities.”

Canadian Olympic bobsleigh champion Justin Kripps also took part in Sunday’s run. Kripps attended Simon Fraser University, the same school that Fox went to, and says his legacy helped shape his own athletic career.

He says it was great to see so many involved in the Calgary event.

“It’s great being out here at Fort Calgary and seeing so many people out here braving the weather. It’s been cold for the past couple weeks but we’re from Calgary and it doesn’t bother us. It’s great to see everyone out here from the community coming out to support such a great cause.”

All the money raised during the run is dispersed to a number of agencies all devoted to cancer research.

Donations can still be made by going online.