Fort Macleod man accused of stealing truck, driving around town

A file photo of an RCMP cruiser (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton). A file photo of an RCMP cruiser (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton).

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trudeau nominates Ontario judge Michelle O'Bonsawin to Supreme Court

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nominated Ontario judge Michelle O’Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada on Friday. She is the first Indigenous person to be tapped to sit on Canada's top court and the appointment is being celebrated as filling an important role at the highest level of the country's justice system.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina