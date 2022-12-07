Fort Macleod man faces charges in relation to multiple property crimes

A Fort Macleod man faces multiple charges in relation to a number of property crimes that took place in November.

Between Nov. 6 and Dec. 1, police received a number of complaints from local businesses about break-and-enters and thefts from their establishments.

With assistance from CP Rail Police, the Fort Macleod RCMP investigated and determined that a substantial amount of steel was stolen from CP Rail property as well as a local business.

Patrick William Jenkins, 46, of Fort Macleod faces the following charges:

Three charges of theft under $5,000;

Two charges of possession of property obtained by crime;

Driving an uninsured motor vehicle; and

Trespass on rail property

Jenkins was held for a bail hearing, before being released. He's scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14 in Fort Macleod Provincial Court.

Anyone with information about property crime in the area are asked to contact Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7220. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google play store.