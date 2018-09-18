A six-year-old boy was found safe after someone stole the vehicle he was in from a street in Fort Macleod on Monday night.

Police say a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen from an area near 10th Street and 6 Avenue at about 10:30 p.m.

The child was in the back of the vehicle when it was stolen.

Police say the boy was found safe and the vehicle was also recovered.

They are now investigating and looking for suspects.