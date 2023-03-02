Fort Macleod RCMP seek public assistance locating local youth

Fort Macleod RCMP are looking for public assistance to help locate a missing local youth.

Auston Bird, 15, was last seen in Fort Macleod on Feb. 27.

He's described as 183 centimetres (6') tall, weighing 93 kilograms (205 pounds). He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing all black and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7220. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-98477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.