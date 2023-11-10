Fort Macleod structural truss facility receives government support in $28.5M expansion

It's an investment that’s hoping to raise roofs in Fort Macleod.

The Alberta Government is providing nearly $1 million to Structural Truss Systems Ltd. (STS) to expand their current facility.

Along with provincial funding, STS is investing $28.5 million into the upgrades.

“A new facility is required to ensure both companies can continuing growing safely and effectively,” said Brent Feyter, STS CEO.

The company designs and manufactures engineered building systems such as roof trusses, open-web floor truss systems, prefabricated wall panels and laminated posts. STS was established in 1981 in Fort Macleod.

JOBS

Feyter says the 180,000 square-foot expansion will help the local economy and create more jobs in the town.

“The new facility will provide us the option to double our production and staffing of 35 (new) employees, if not more based on product lines and opportunities the company has,” he said.

The funding from the province came from the Investment and Growth Fund (IGF).

Matt Jones, minister of jobs, economy and trade says for every one million dollars invested, approximately $70 million is forecast to be spent in the province.

“We recognize that job creation of any size is tremendously beneficial to obviously local communities,” Jones said. “What we also see is the more investment we get an area, the more investment we can attract and that's why we have programs like the Investment and Growth Fund, which rewards job creators for creating new jobs.”

Chelsae Petrovic, MLA for Livingstone-Macleod, sees the investment as the first of many to hit the region.

“Fort Macleod is part of a vibrant and growing area of the province and an investment such as this is positive proof that we have much to be proud of and much to look forward to here in Livingstone-Macleod,” she said.

The IGF has already helped companies in Lethbridge County, Medicine Hat, Stony Plain, Calgary and Edmonton.

Jones hopes to see similar investments into smaller communities made across the province.

“We are looking at additional incentives for manufacturing and forestry so that more local communities, more towns like Fort Macleod, can attract more job creating investment just like this wonderful announcement today,” Jones said.

The new facility is anticipated to be complete by the end of 2024.