Fort Macleod town councillor at Coutts border blockade says the message was lost

It was time go, said Coutts border protester and Fort Macleod town councillor Marco Van Huigenbos, because there was nothing left to stay for.

Van Huigenbos testified at the Emergencies Act inquiry underway in Ottawa on Tuesday.

“To me, it became very clear that every objective we were looking to achieve was no longer possible and that our message had been lost,” he said.

In the final days of the truck convoy’s blocking of a southern Alberta highway leading to the Canada-U.S. border, arrests were being made in connection with gun caches and a conspiracy to murder Mounties.

Van Huigenbos said Tuesday he only knew those individuals in their capacity as protesters – that he was unaware of anything else going on.

“To distance ourselves from even the perception at that time, and anything to do with that, we made the decision to leave,” he said.

Initially, Van Huigenbos said, there was pushback from the remaining protesters.

“I had said ‘I am leaving and a majority of the individuals will leave with me but I would like to leave together,’” he said.

“I remember saying ‘Google Coutts.’

“Any of the positivity around what we were doing, in my view, was lost. It was guns, guns, guns … to not be associated with that or even that viewpoint, we arranged to leave.”

That was the morning of Feb. 14.

By noon, Van Huigenbos said, the highway was no longer impeded.

And by the following morning, protesters were leaving.

Van Huigenbos also said Tuesday he was unaware of anyone’s involvement with the extremist group Diagolon and was not a fan or follower of Diagolon himself.

He said he’d never heard of the group before.

He said the message that had been lost in the Coutts border blockade was one of a growing frustration with government.

“We were there to demand that our representatives communicate with us like they are obligated to do and like what had not been happening,” he said.

“At the end of the day, we're Albertans and we're Canadians, and the COVID restrictions and the mandates, they messed with our lives.”

Van Huigenbos, 32, is one of three individuals charged with mischief over $5,000, in connection to the Coutts border blockade.

Alex Van Herk, 53, and Gerhard “George” Janzen, 43, are the other two.

Unrelated, fourteen others were arrested before dawn on Feb. 14 for a variety of charges stemming from the search and seizure of more than a dozen firearms, as well as ammunition and body armour.

Jerry Morin, 41, Chris Lysak, 48, Chris Carbert, 45, and Anthony Olienick, 40 are charged with conspiracy to murder RCMP officers, in connection to the Coutts border blockade, the most serious charges to come from those arrests.