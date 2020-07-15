CALGARY -- Lethbridge police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a popular park.

Officers were called to the scene in Galt Gardens behind the art gallery at about 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

At this time, police do not believe there is any evidence of foul play.

The investigation resulted in the temporary closure of the spray park in Galt Gardens, but the scene has since been cleared.

Lethbridge police thank the public for their assistance in this matter.