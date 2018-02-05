Two men and two women have been arrested and charged following Friday morning’s police search of a home on the Blood Tribe - Kainai First Nation where children were allegedly exposed to drugs and drug trafficking.

According to Blood Tribe Police Service officials, officers executed a search warrant at an undisclosed location in Stand Off, on the Blood reserve, in the early morning hours of February 2, 2018.

Inside the Stand Off home, police located and seized:

97 fentanyl tablets (estimated street value $4,345)

$4,079.88 cash

A gram of cocaine (estimate street value $100)

Bear spray

Cellular phones

At the time of the search, a number of children were inside the residence. The children were removed from the scene by member of Blood Tribe Child Protection Services.

As a result of the seizure, two 35-year-old men, a 24-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman were arrest and charged. The names of the accused have not been released in order to protect the identities of the children.

The accused face numerous charges that include:

Placing a child in immediate danger of exposure to drugs and drug trafficking (four counts each)

Possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking

Weapon charges

Possession of proceeds of crime

Anyone with information regarding drug trafficking or other criminal activity on the Blood Reserve is encouraged to contact the Blood Tribe Police Service at 403-737-3800 or oxy@bloodtribepolice.com or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.