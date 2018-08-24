An ongoing investigation into suspected drug trafficking in Red Deer, prompted by an anonymous tip, has resulted in charges against five suspects including one Calgary woman who remains on the lam.

“This investigation followed a network of drug trafficking activity between Calgary, Red Deer and the corridor to Lake Louise, with the same players believed to be travelling back and forth between these locations replenishing their drug supplies and trafficking those drugs throughout central Alberta,” said Sergeant Robert Schultz of the Red Deer RCMP GIS unit in a release.

In December 2017, Red Deer RCMP launched an investigation after receiving a tip regarding cocaine trafficking and a suspect who was on parole.

On April 28, Lake Louise RCMP stopped a suspicious truck and determined the driver, William Laurin Bowden, was breaching his parole. Two women who were passengers in the truck were released without charges. The truck was impounded and an officer discovered the vehicle had a fake vehicle identification number (VIN) and had been reported stolen in Fort McLeod.

Further investigation into Bowden’s activities resulted in the seizure of significant amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine and ecstasy and RCMP members identified other drug trafficking suspects with ties to Bowden.

The 43-year-old, who relocated to Calgary from Red Deer, was charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance (three counts)

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Bowden remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Canmore Provincial Court on September 19.

Nearly three months after Bowden’s arrest, Red Deer RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in Red Deer’s Highland Green neighbourhood and seized undisclosed amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine and cash. Officers arrested 29-year-old Rico Small, 25-year-old Kareem Lumea and 31-year-old Jeremy Blackman and the three suspects have been charged with several charges related to drug trafficking.

On July 27, investigators determined that one of the women who had been in the truck with Bowden during the April traffic stop near Lake Louise is connected to the drug trade and warrants were issued for her arrest.

Brandy Ross, 32, is wanted on eight counts of trafficking a controlled substance and six counts of possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

The drug trafficking suspect is described as:

160 cm (5’3”) tall

Having a thin build

Having long, bright red hair and green eyes

Anyone with information regarding Ross’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.