CALGARY -- Two of Calgary’s homeless shelters have now confirmed cases of COVID-19 and all staff members and people living at the centres will be tested.

The Calgary Drop-In Centre has had three of its residents test positive for the virus, the most recent result coming back Monday. And one resident of the Salvation Army’s Centre of Hope tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday night.

“This is a primary concern for our staff and for our clients and we want to make sure everyone is as safe as possible as we navigate this,” said Jennifer Murray with the Drop-In Centre.

Murray said there’s about 300 clients who have already been tested by health officials and around 100 staff members are getting the test done this week.

“These are certainly uncertain times and we don’t know how things spread. We’ve taken precautions to protect staff and clients,” said Karen Livick with the Salvation Army.

Livick said the man who tested positive is in isolation away from the Centre of Hope.

An estimated 180 people are staying at the Salvation Army’s shelter and 75 people work there.

The provincial government has set up a temporary homeless shelter at the Telus Convention Centre in an attempt to follow proper physical distancing protocols. About 150 people from the Drop-In Centre were sent to the Telus Convention Centre to try and limit the amount of people in the shelter’s main building.



