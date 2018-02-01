CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Four charged following seizure of drugs and firearms in Medicine Hat
Three firearms and drugs were seized by ALERT from suspected meth dealers in Medicine Hat.
Published Thursday, February 1, 2018 11:14AM MST
An investigation that focused on a group suspected of trafficking drugs and firearms in Medicine Hat has resulted in charges against four people.
On Tuesday, ALERT’s organized crime team seized almost 100 grams of methamphetamine along with a quantity of cocaine, fentanyl and three firearms.
A Smith and Wesson handgun, two .22-caliber rifles and 128 rounds of ammunition were confiscated by officers and four people are facing a total of 38 criminal offences.
Lane Hogg, 34, is charged with:
- Four counts of drug trafficking
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Trafficking a firearm
- Trafficking ammunition
- Possession of proceeds of crime
- Two counts of breach of weapons prohibition
- Nine additional firearms related offences
Riley Lundy, 24, is charged with:
- Two counts of drug trafficking
- Drug possession.
Alicia Myles, 29, is charged with:
- Drug trafficking
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking
- Drug possession
- Possession of proceeds of crime
Cory Rieger, 42, is charged with:
- Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking firearms
- Two counts of trafficking firearms
- Six additional firearms offences
Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community is asked to call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.