An investigation that focused on a group suspected of trafficking drugs and firearms in Medicine Hat has resulted in charges against four people.

On Tuesday, ALERT’s organized crime team seized almost 100 grams of methamphetamine along with a quantity of cocaine, fentanyl and three firearms.

A Smith and Wesson handgun, two .22-caliber rifles and 128 rounds of ammunition were confiscated by officers and four people are facing a total of 38 criminal offences.

Lane Hogg, 34, is charged with:

Four counts of drug trafficking

Possession of methamphetamine

Trafficking a firearm

Trafficking ammunition

Possession of proceeds of crime

Two counts of breach of weapons prohibition

Nine additional firearms related offences

Riley Lundy, 24, is charged with:

Two counts of drug trafficking

Drug possession.

Alicia Myles, 29, is charged with:

Drug trafficking

Possession for the purpose of trafficking

Drug possession

Possession of proceeds of crime

Cory Rieger, 42, is charged with:

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking firearms

Two counts of trafficking firearms

Six additional firearms offences

Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community is asked to call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.