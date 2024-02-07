Four charged in Lethbridge drug bust after $100K seized

Lethbridge police have charged four men as part of a trafficking investigation that saw more than $100,000 in illegal drugs seized.

Police arrested one man during a traffic stop, seizing 162 grams of fentanyl, seven grams of methamphetamine, nearly eight grams of cocaine and $300 in cash.

Three more people were arrested as police searched a vehicle in a southside parking lot, seizing 30 narcotic pills, nearly 29 grams of cocaine, 12 grams of fentanyl, 67 grams of meth, a buffing agent and $1,020 in cash.

Police later searched a Lethbridge hotel room, seizing nearly 616 grams of cocaine, 18 grams of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and approximately $28,000 in cash.

Four people are facing numerous drug-related charges, including a 26-year-old from Fort Macleod, a 53-year-old from Granum, a 49-year-old from Lethbridge and a 30-year-old from Calgary.