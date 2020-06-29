CALGARY -- Four city-owned ice rinks – George Blunden, Optimist, Stew Hendry, and Henry Viney – are set to reopen Monday, however it won’t be business as usual.

"The public can expect a different experience when they return to city-operated recreation facilities," said Calgary recreation superintendent Michelle Tait in a statement released last week.

"We are helping to ensure the safety of staff and customers by introducing COVID-19 user terms and conditions in alignment with provincial public health guidelines. These include access by appointment, physical distancing, gathering restrictions, hand hygiene and staying home if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms."

On June 9, the province announced gyms would be included in Stage 2 of Alberta’s relaunch plan beginning on June 12.

On Thursday, the City outlined its tentative timeline for its facilities.

An additional five arenas – Ed Whalen, Jimmy Condon, Joseph Kryczka, Max Bell and Rose Kohn – are expected to reopen Aug. 4.

The arenas at Norma Bush, Shouldice and Stu Peppard are already open but with dry-pads instead of ice.

When it comes to aquatic centres, Bob Bahan, Canyon Meadows, Glenmore and Killarney will be open by July 20 at the latest. Four locations for spray parks and wading pools will open in early July.

If you’re thinking about hitting the links, as of Friday, all city golf courses, including driving ranges and putting greens, were open. Tennis courts, running tracks, playfields and the cycling velodrome are also available for people to use.

While the Glenmore Reservoir reopened for public use on June 15, the Glenmore Sailing School remains closed and boat rentals are not available this summer.

Calgary Recreation laid off 75 per cent of its workforce in the spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Calgary will be offering outdoor day camps for children between ages six and 12 beginning July 6 and registration is currently underway.

For a complete list of recreation facilities and their reopening status visit City of Calgary Recreation.