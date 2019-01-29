CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Four injured in crash on northeast street
Four people were injured in a crash in the city's northeast on Monday, January 28, 2019. (Image: City of Calgary traffic camera)
Published Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Last Updated Tuesday, January 29, 2019 8:33AM MST
Police are investigating a crash that sent four people to hospital on Monday evening.
Emergency crews were called to a crash on 36 Street and Sunridge Way N.E. at about 10:20 p.m.
EMS took one man to Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition. Another man was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries and two others suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.