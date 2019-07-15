Four left relatively unscathed following downtown crash where vehicle flipped
A CPS member surveys the damage to an overturned SUV following a Monday night crash in the downtown core
CTV News Calgary
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 10:30PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, July 15, 2019 10:57PM MDT
Four people suffered minor injuries following a Monday evening collision at the intersection of 9th Street and 5th Avenue Southwest.
According to police, an SUV and a car collided in the intersection and the impact of the crash toppled the SUV.
The three occupants of the Mazda SUV were removed from the wreckage and assessed on scene. The trio were not seriously injured in the crash.
Police officials say the injuries to the driver of the car are considered minor.
The intersection was closed to traffic following the crash. The collision remains under police investigation.