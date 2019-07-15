

CTV News Calgary





Four people suffered minor injuries following a Monday evening collision at the intersection of 9th Street and 5th Avenue Southwest.

According to police, an SUV and a car collided in the intersection and the impact of the crash toppled the SUV.

The three occupants of the Mazda SUV were removed from the wreckage and assessed on scene. The trio were not seriously injured in the crash.

Police officials say the injuries to the driver of the car are considered minor.

The intersection was closed to traffic following the crash. The collision remains under police investigation.