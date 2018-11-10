The Canadian Armed Forces has confirmed that four members have been suspended pending an investigation into their connection with a Calgary-based online business that sells merchandise deemed racist.

Officials confirmed that the members were suspended on November 7, after it was found that they were behind the online business called FireForce Ventures, a company that sells military clothing as well as merchandise related to the former white-ruled state of Rhodesia.

Rhodesia has recently become a symbol of the white supremacist movement in the United States.

In a statement, the CAF said:

Racist conduct, be it through words or actions, is completely incompatible with our values and culture. Any form of racism erodes cohesion and esprit de corps, and is not tolerated in the Canadian Armed Forces. Canadians rightfully expect the highest standard of behaviour from their military as they are entrusted with the vital task of ensuring Canada’s collective security and defence.

In accordance with the Privacy Act, the CAF will not release the names of the members involved or their dates of suspension.

The suspension orders will be reviewed following a summary investigation.