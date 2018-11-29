Health officials say that four more people in the Calgary area and one person living in northern Alberta have died after contracting the flu this season.

Alberta Health Services released the latest flu numbers on Thursday and those statistics indicate that there are just under 1,250 lab-confirmed cases of influenza A in the city, the highest amongst all of the province’s zones.

293 Calgarians have been admitted to hospital for treatment of the symptoms.

Health officials continue to advise Albertans to get their flu shot, as it is the best protection against catching the virus.

Lindsay Houghton is one of the people who got the shot and says it’s important to help stop the spread of the sickness and protect her own children.

“It is no fun for anybody,” she says. “Never again. Not during the Christmas season.”

Dr. Jia Hu, Medical Officer of Health for the Calgary Zone, says it’s difficult to determine exactly why the city is so far ahead when it comes to flu statistics.

“We have seen in the last couple of years Calgary leading the pack in terms of the flu but in prior years, other zones like Edmonton have been the hardest hit at the start of the flu season. Ultimately, the flu tends to go across the entire province so it’s important for people to get immunized if they haven’t been already.”

He says that all the victims this year were not immunized.

In total, 1,985 cases of the influenza A virus have been found in Alberta, along with 16 cases of influenza B.

Nearly one million Albertans have been immunized this flu season. To find out information on where you can get immunized, you can go to the AHS website.

(With files from Chris Epp)