Students were evacuated from two schools on the Stoney Nakoda Nation on Thursday after a number of people barricaded themselves in a nearby home for several hours.

Police went to the home at about 9:50 a.m. to execute an arrest warrant and say the situation turned into an armed standoff. Officials evacuated students from two nearby schools as a precaution.

Police were at the home for most of the day and say at one point, gunshots could be heard coming from the residence.

Four people, two men and two women, eventually surrendered to police and were taken into custody.

No one was injured in the incident and charges are pending.