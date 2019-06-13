Innisfail RCMP say charges have been laid as a result of a month-long operation in central Alberta that targeted stolen vehicles and drugs.

The first arrest occurred when members of the Innisfail General Investigation Section (GIS) found a stolen vehicle on May 15.

Police followed the SUV, a 2017 limited edition Ford Explorer, until it stopped at the Innisfail Fas Gas.

The driver got out and was arrested without incident. Police estimate the vehicle is valued at over $60,000.

The 42-year-old man from central Alberta has been charged and will appear in court in July.

In early June, members of the GIS found a vehicle bearing a stolen licence plate. Further investigation led police to recover the licence plate and boat trailer, believed stolen from Penhold in 2018.

A 36-year-old Calgary man, wanted on multiple warrants, was arrested and is being held for his upcoming hearing.

RCMP also say a pair of central Alberta men were arrested on June 7 after members of the Innisfail GIS executed a search warrant at a home.

Officers seized evidence of cocaine trafficking and the investigation is ongoing.