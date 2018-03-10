Authorities say that four people were caught in a large avalanche in an ice climbing area at Mount Elliot near Nordegg on Saturday afternoon.

RCMP says that at about 2:02 p.m., four people were climbing in the Kitty Hawk ice climbing area when the slide took place.

There is no information on any injuries in the incident.

STARS Air Ambulance was called from Edmonton to the scene and the agency says that one patient was picked up by a private helicopter working in the back country and taken to a ground ambulance.

The STARS helicopter was supposed to rendevous with the crew.