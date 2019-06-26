Authorities say four people are facing drug trafficking charges after they were arrested in connection with a pair of busts in central Alberta this month.

Members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team, with assistance from the Red Deer RCMP, executed three search warrants on homes in Red Deer and one at a rural property in Red Deer County on June 21.

The subsequent investigation of all the properties resulted in the seizure of $2,845 in cash proceeds of crime and more than $110,000 worth of drugs, including:

1,145 tablets of various illicit prescription drugs, including oxycodone, morphine and clonazepam

161 grams of fentanyl powder

128 grams of methamphetamine

35 grams of cocaine

194 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

51 grams of cannabis resin

12 cannabis plants

900 grams of dried cannabis

346 grams of a cocaine buffing agent

Two rifles, a handgun and a stolen vehicle were also discovered as a result of the warrants.

Four people were also arrested as a result of the operation.

Ryan Guy, 43, is charged with:

Eight counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm

Possession of proceeds of crime

James Holley, 45, is charged with:

Four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of stolen property

Possession of proceeds of crime

Three firearm-related offences

Michael Rewega, 38, is charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance

Four firearm-related offences

ALERT also conducted an investigation on June 7, where they executed a search warrant at a home in the Morrisroe neighbourhood.

Police found 170 grams of cocaine and $150 in cash proceeds of crime.

Megan Keddy, 36, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community can call their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.