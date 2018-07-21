Blackfalds RCMP are investigating the cause of a serious single vehicle crash that resulted in four people being sent to hospital in Edmonton.

Officers were called to the scene of the crash just after 8:00 p.m. on July 18 on a rural road south of Highway 11A.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle that had somehow lost control and rolled over.

Four occupants of the vehicle were found suffering from life threatening injuries and were taken to hospital in Edmonton.

RCMP is working out the cause of the crash and is asking for tips from members of the public to help determine what happened.

The names of the driver and occupants are not being released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.