Four-point end helps Canada's Einarson to 9-3 win over Japan's Fujisawa

Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson releases a rock as they play Northern Ontario in championship action at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ont., Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson releases a rock as they play Northern Ontario in championship action at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ont., Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina