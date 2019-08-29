It took officers from several southern Alberta detachments and four spike belts to stop a stolen SUV south of Calgary this week and two people are now facing charges.

High River RCMP was called about an SUV being driven dangerously on Tuesday, so officers were dispatched, along with the Calgary police HAWCS helicopter.

Officers from the Okotoks detachment were able to successfully deploy two spike belts, but the SUV kept going, with members from Okotoks, High River, Strathmore and Nanton in pursuit.

Two more spike belts were deployed successfully, but the SUV again continued on, now on its rims.

The SUV then lost control and stopped in a field just east of Aldersyde, about 55 kilometres south of Calgary.

Two people were taken into custody.

Gregory Sigmunder Whitford, 39, of no fixed address, is charged with:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Flight from police

Possession of break-in instruments

Possession of property obtained by crime

Driving an uninsured motor vehicle

Driving while unauthorized

Displaying an unauthorized licence plate

Failure to comply with a recognizance

Sarah Jane Turner Stewart, 20, of Calgary, is charged with:

Flight from police

Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime

Possession of break-in instruments

Identity theft

Two counts of possession of a forged document

Possession of an identity document

Two counts of possession of fake operator’s license

Police additional charges are possible.