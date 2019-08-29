Four spike belts needed to stop stolen SUV south of Calgary
Two people are facing charges after four spike belts were needed to stop a stolen SUV.
Published Thursday, August 29, 2019 2:54PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 29, 2019 6:02PM MDT
It took officers from several southern Alberta detachments and four spike belts to stop a stolen SUV south of Calgary this week and two people are now facing charges.
High River RCMP was called about an SUV being driven dangerously on Tuesday, so officers were dispatched, along with the Calgary police HAWCS helicopter.
Officers from the Okotoks detachment were able to successfully deploy two spike belts, but the SUV kept going, with members from Okotoks, High River, Strathmore and Nanton in pursuit.
Two more spike belts were deployed successfully, but the SUV again continued on, now on its rims.
The SUV then lost control and stopped in a field just east of Aldersyde, about 55 kilometres south of Calgary.
Two people were taken into custody.
Gregory Sigmunder Whitford, 39, of no fixed address, is charged with:
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Flight from police
- Possession of break-in instruments
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- Driving an uninsured motor vehicle
- Driving while unauthorized
- Displaying an unauthorized licence plate
- Failure to comply with a recognizance
Sarah Jane Turner Stewart, 20, of Calgary, is charged with:
- Flight from police
- Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime
- Possession of break-in instruments
- Identity theft
- Two counts of possession of a forged document
- Possession of an identity document
- Two counts of possession of fake operator’s license
Police additional charges are possible.