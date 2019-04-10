Authorities in southern Alberta have seized over $22,000 worth of drugs and arrested four people on suspicion of trafficking after a sting that took place last week.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team, with the assistance of Brooks RCMP, arrested four people between March 28 and April 4 and seized 227 grams of cocaine and one fentanyl pill.

The names of the suspects arrested are:

Scott Hancock , 41, charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance

, 41, charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance Adam McGuire , 32, charged with possession of a controlled substance

, 32, charged with possession of a controlled substance Damon Clarke , 18, charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance and possession of the proceeds of crime

, 18, charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance and possession of the proceeds of crime Lual Deng, 48, charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance and possession of proceeds of crime

Police say dangerous drugs continue to be a threat to communities in Alberta and as such, arrests like these lead to safety for residents everywhere.

“We’re glad we are able to work with ALERT to address such threats in a timely, efficient manner,” said Staff Sergeant Chris Zanidean with Brooks RCMP in a release.

Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).