A robbery at a cell phone store in the city’s southeast last week has resulted in charges against four teens and police say they are working with retailers to help prevent similar thefts.

Four males entered a cell phone store in the 19000 block of Seton Crescent S.E. at about 12:00 p.m. on June 8th and one of the offenders pulled out a firearm and demanded access to the safe.

The group collected cell phones and tablets from the safe and then fled the scene in a black SUV.

The vehicle was spotted a short time later by police, who followed it until it was abandoned along Stoney Trail.

The offenders fled on foot and were picked up soon after and taken into custody without incident.

Police say no one was injured in the incident but that they did recover an airsoft rifle.

Emmi Lemi Lado, 18, of Calgary, is charged with one count each of robbery with a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime worth over $5,000.

Erat Izzo Odongi, 19, of Calgary, is charged with one count each of robbery with a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime worth over $5,000.

Two 17-year old youths have been charged with one count each of robbery with a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime worth over $5,000.

The two youths cannot be named under provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Investigators are working with cell phone retailers and say the theft is part of an organized effort to steal cell phones from stores across the city.

Police say there are a few things retailers can do to help prevent similar robberies:

Have clear, high-definition CCTV cameras in their stores

Have multiple staff working whenever the store is open

Have panic buttons installed for employees to call for help without alerting the suspects

Remain calm in the event of a robbery, cooperate with demands and let the offenders know if you are going to reach for anything so they are not startled.

Lock the store and call police once the offenders clear the store

Anyone with information about these incidents or the identities of people involved to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of these methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org