A Calgary family says they are in shock after a four-year-old boy was cut by disposable razor blades wedged into a playground slide.

Gillian Webster says her young son, James, was cut Monday morning, suffering minor injuries to his buttocks and hand.

Calgary police confirm they were called to a playground at 60th Avenue and Centre Street N.E., in the community of Thorncliffe.

Police say the razors were removed before officers arrived and there are no CCTV cameras in the area. They’re asking anyone who may have seen something suspicious to contact them.

While there are no other reported incidents of razor blades being hidden on playgrounds, police say parents should be aware, and check equipment before kids use it.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.