

CTV Calgary Staff





The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has ordered Vesta Energy Ltd. to shut down its hydraulic fracturing operations at a site near Sylvan Lake as the investigation into a March 4 seismic event continues.

According to the AER’s order, Vesta Energy Ltd. must submit all passive seismic data from the last 11 months, all hydraulic fracturing operational data from the well for roughly the last five weeks, and a fracturing operations plan for its operations in the Red Deer and Sylvan Lake area.

The 4.16 magnitude earthquake occurred Monday morning shortly before 6:00 a.m.

Albera Energy Regulator - Vesta Energy order by CTV Calgary on Scribd