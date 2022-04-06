Fraud, false pretence charges withdrawn against Sylvan Lake man

Charges of fraud and false pretences have been withdrawn against a Sylvan Lake man accused of misappropriating more than $100,000 from investors.

Five charges each of fraud over $5,000 and false pretences over $5,000 were laid in January 2021 against Bradley Boksteyn, 58, of Sylvan Lake and they were withdrawn Feb. 16.

Police initially said a person contacted them in June 2019 claiming they had invested in two companies dating back to June 2018.

An investigation was launched involving the Red Deer RCMP financial crimes unit and members of the general investigation section.

No other information was available.