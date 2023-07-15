Free basketball camp inspiring next generation of Calgary players
Basketball is growing in popularity across Canada and Calgary is no exception.
Dozens of kids of all ages flocked to the Hawkwood outdoor rink in northwest Calgary this week to learn from some home-grown talent free of charge.
"We all love basketball and we want to teach that to the youth and the next generation," said organizer Dundee Wang. "Hopefully let them love the game too."
Born in China, Wang and his family moved to Canada when he was five years old and it didn't take long for him to discover his love for basketball.
He attended Western Canada High School where he played point guard for the boys' seniors' basketball team.
He would become one of the top players in the province, playing three years for Team Alberta.
"I wish every youth could play basketball and go through what I've done because it's done wonders for me," said Wang.
That wonder served as the inspiration for the non-profit camp, now in its third summer in Calgary.
In previous years the camp ran all summer long, but now that Wang and his coaching team are all in university, this year's clinic had to be condensed into one week.
Even still, dozens of young athletes were eager to learn from some home-grown talent, including 13-year-old Rhys Haus.
"I'm really grateful they came out here. They are showing love to the community and helping out people who want to play and get better."
Wang says he is hopeful the camp will continue for many summers to come.
