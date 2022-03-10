Free, family-friendly Aggie Days returns to Stampede Park

Calgarians and visitors to the city will have an opportunity to experience a glimpse of farm life when the ever popular Aggie Days returns in April after a two-year absence.

The free event will take place within the Nutrien Western Event Centre and the Agriculture Barn of Stampede Park on April 9 and 10.

This year's edition is scheduled to include stock dog demonstrations, extreme cowboy racing, live farm animals and numerous hands-on exhibits explaining agriculture and the farm-to-table process.

Aggie Days was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For additional details regarding the event, visit Calgary Stampede – Aggie Days.